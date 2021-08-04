Analysts Set Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) Price Target at $65.57

Shares of Verint Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNT) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $65.57.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VRNT. Evercore ISI began coverage on Verint Systems in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Verint Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd.

In related news, insider Peter Fante sold 23,111 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.24, for a total value of $1,068,652.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 59,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,744,251.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard N. Nottenburg sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total value of $161,910.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $358,700.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 29,065 shares of company stock worth $1,341,287. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Gotham Asset Management LLC increased its position in Verint Systems by 139.0% in the 1st quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 31,609 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after acquiring an additional 18,382 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC increased its position in Verint Systems by 16.3% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Verint Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Baupost Group LLC MA increased its position in Verint Systems by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. Baupost Group LLC MA now owns 3,039,798 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,280,000 after acquiring an additional 749,798 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL increased its position in Verint Systems by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 5,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period.

Shares of VRNT opened at $42.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -236.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.87. Verint Systems has a one year low of $21.50 and a one year high of $52.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.39.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $201.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $197.10 million. Verint Systems had a positive return on equity of 14.88% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. Verint Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.52 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Verint Systems will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Verint Systems Company Profile

Verint Systems, Inc engages in providing actionable intelligence. It operates through the following segments: Customer Engagement Solutions and Cyber Intelligence Solutions. The Customer Engagement segment includes customer-centric organizations optimize customer engagement, increase customer loyalty, and maximize revenue opportunities, while generating operational efficiencies, reducing cost, and mitigating risk.

