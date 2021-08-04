Analysts Set Vinci Sa (OTCMKTS:VCISY) Target Price at $26.62

Vinci Sa (OTCMKTS:VCISY) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the ten analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $26.62.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Vinci in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Vinci in a report on Monday, June 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Vinci in a report on Monday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley set a $26.05 price target on Vinci and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Barclays set a $27.19 price target on Vinci and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th.

Shares of OTCMKTS VCISY traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $26.62. 45,248 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 101,714. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. Vinci has a 1 year low of $19.08 and a 1 year high of $29.18. The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.47.

VINCI SA engages in the concessions and contracting businesses worldwide. The company designs, finances, builds, and operates infrastructure and facilities comprising motorway, bridge and tunnel, airport, rail, and stadium facilities. It operates a motorway concession with a network of 4,443 kilometers in France; and 45 airports worldwide.

