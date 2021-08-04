Analyzing Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) and Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO)

Romeo Power (NYSE:RMO) and Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, earnings, dividends, profitability, valuation, risk and analyst recommendations.

Volatility & Risk

Romeo Power has a beta of 0.95, meaning that its share price is 5% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Allison Transmission has a beta of 1.18, meaning that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Romeo Power and Allison Transmission, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Romeo Power 1 1 2 0 2.25 Allison Transmission 3 4 1 0 1.75

Romeo Power currently has a consensus target price of $11.68, indicating a potential upside of 70.44%. Allison Transmission has a consensus target price of $44.63, indicating a potential upside of 10.95%. Given Romeo Power’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Romeo Power is more favorable than Allison Transmission.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Romeo Power and Allison Transmission’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Romeo Power $8.97 million 100.19 -$7.62 million ($0.54) -12.69 Allison Transmission $2.08 billion 2.12 $299.00 million $2.62 15.35

Allison Transmission has higher revenue and earnings than Romeo Power. Romeo Power is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Allison Transmission, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Romeo Power and Allison Transmission’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Romeo Power N/A -34.20% -15.34% Allison Transmission 16.25% 48.97% 8.17%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

18.7% of Romeo Power shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 100.0% of Allison Transmission shares are held by institutional investors. 18.6% of Romeo Power shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.1% of Allison Transmission shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Allison Transmission beats Romeo Power on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Romeo Power Company Profile

Romeo Power, Inc., an energy storage technology company, designs and manufactures lithium-ion battery modules and packs for commercial electric vehicles in North America. The company operates through two segments, Romeo Power North America and Joint Venture Support. The Romeo Power North America segment designs and manufactures battery modules, battery packs, and battery management system technologies in North America. The Joint Venture Support segment provides design, research and development, and other engineering related services. It serves commercial and high-performance electric vehicle manufacturers, fleet operators, and automobile and recreational vehicle manufacturers. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Vernon, California.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers transmissions for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles. The company markets its transmissions under Allison Transmission brand name; and remanufactured transmissions under ReTran brand name. It also sells branded replacement parts, support equipment, aluminum die cast components, and other products necessary to service the installed base of vehicles utilizing its transmissions, as well as defense kits, engineering services, and extended transmission coverage services to various original equipment manufacturers, distributors, and the U.S. government. The company serves customers through an independent network of approximately 1,400 independent distributor and dealer locations. The company was formerly known as Clutch Holdings, Inc. Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1915 and is headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana.

