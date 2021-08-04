Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (FINS) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.11 on August 31st

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust (NYSE:FINS) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, August 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be given a dividend of 0.108 per share on Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 16th.

Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $18.25. 59,328 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,261. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.24. Angel Oak Financial Strategies Income Term Trust has a 12 month low of $15.90 and a 12 month high of $18.53.

