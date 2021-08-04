Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) Given a €63.00 Price Target at UBS Group

UBS Group set a €63.00 ($74.12) price target on Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV (EBR:ABI) in a research note released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also commented on ABI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €59.00 ($69.41) price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Monday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €77.00 ($90.59) price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €65.00 ($76.47) price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Barclays set a €70.00 ($82.35) price target on shares of Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €67.02 ($78.85).

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV has a 52-week low of €82.03 ($96.51) and a 52-week high of €110.10 ($129.53).

Anheuser-Busch InBev SA/NV engages in the production, distribution, and sale of beer, alcoholic beverages, and soft drinks worldwide. It offers a portfolio of approximately 500 beer brands, which primarily include Budweiser, Corona, and Stella Artois; Beck's, Hoegaarden, Leffe, and Michelob Ultra; and Aguila, Antarctica, Bud Light, Brahma, Cass, Castle, Castle Lite, Cristal, Harbin, Jupiler, Modelo Especial, Quilmes, Victoria, Sedrin, and Skol brands.

