Anika Therapeutics (ANIK) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) is scheduled to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect Anika Therapeutics to post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.19. Anika Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 0.98% and a negative net margin of 20.83%. The firm had revenue of $34.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.39 million. On average, analysts expect Anika Therapeutics to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Anika Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ:ANIK opened at $40.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.08. Anika Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $32.04 and a twelve month high of $48.37. The stock has a market cap of $588.02 million, a PE ratio of -21.62, a P/E/G ratio of 13.84 and a beta of 1.23.

In related news, Director Raymond J. Land sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.60, for a total transaction of $85,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $338,797.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 1.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Anika Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Anika Therapeutics in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock.

Anika Therapeutics Company Profile

Anika Therapeutics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a joint preservation company that in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's joint pain management products include Monovisc and Orthovisc, which are single- and multi-injection, hyaluronic acid (HA)-based viscosupplements to provide pain relief from osteoarthritis (OA) conditions; Cingal, a novel, third-generation, single-injection OA product consisting of its proprietary cross-linked HA material combined with a steroid to provide short- and long-term pain relief; and Hyvisc, an injectable HA veterinary product for the treatment of joint dysfunction in horses.

Read More: Buy-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Anika Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anika Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.