Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) Given New $65.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) had its price objective raised by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from $51.00 to $65.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 12.93% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on ATEX. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Anterix in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Anterix from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.50.

Shares of ATEX opened at $57.56 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $56.53. Anterix has a fifty-two week low of $27.26 and a fifty-two week high of $64.96. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.39 and a beta of 0.44.

Anterix (NASDAQ:ATEX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 14th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.07. Anterix had a negative return on equity of 24.37% and a negative net margin of 5,910.31%. The company had revenue of $0.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.20 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Anterix will post -1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Morgan E. Obrien sold 13,209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.35, for a total value of $665,073.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 90,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,556,775.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Treasurer Elaine Gangeri sold 854 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.65, for a total value of $41,547.10. Following the completion of the sale, the treasurer now owns 36,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,782,827.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,131 shares of company stock valued at $1,588,859 in the last 90 days. 4.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATEX. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Anterix by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 11,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after purchasing an additional 2,683 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Anterix by 58.5% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 12,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,000 after acquiring an additional 4,677 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Anterix by 8.3% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Anterix by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 75,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,833,000 after acquiring an additional 1,174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Anterix during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $317,000. 87.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Anterix Company Profile

Anterix Inc operates as a wireless communications company. The company focuses on commercializing its spectrum assets to enable the targeted utility and critical infrastructure customers to deploy private broadband networks, technologies, and solutions. It holds licensed spectrum in the 900 MHz band with nationwide coverage throughout the United States, Alaska, Hawaii, and Puerto Rico.

