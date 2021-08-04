Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.58 Billion

Equities analysts forecast that Aon plc (NYSE:AON) will announce sales of $2.58 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for AON’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.57 billion to $2.59 billion. AON posted sales of $2.39 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 7.9%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Friday, October 29th.

On average, analysts expect that AON will report full year sales of $12.17 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $12.15 billion to $12.20 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $12.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.71 billion to $12.88 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow AON.

AON (NYSE:AON) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.43. AON had a return on equity of 61.03% and a net margin of 17.78%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.96 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis.

AON has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on AON from $287.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on AON from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James raised AON from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $265.75 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $277.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on AON from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. AON has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $256.88.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AON. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of AON by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 344,890 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $72,865,000 after buying an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in AON by 7,161,633.3% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 214,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,391,000 after acquiring an additional 214,849 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 1,346.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 87,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,512,000 after buying an additional 81,563 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 266.4% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after buying an additional 3,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of AON by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 83,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,648,000 after buying an additional 9,461 shares in the last quarter. 98.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AON traded down $3.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $260.35. 92,457 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,835,510. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of $58.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.90 and a beta of 0.86. AON has a one year low of $179.52 and a one year high of $267.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $243.41.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.80%.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

