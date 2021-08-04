API3 Trading Up 14% Over Last Week (API3)

API3 (CURRENCY:API3) traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 3rd. API3 has a total market cap of $56.98 million and approximately $13.02 million worth of API3 was traded on exchanges in the last day. One API3 coin can now be bought for about $4.11 or 0.00010708 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, API3 has traded up 14% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get API3 alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002603 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.90 or 0.00062209 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002667 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00015286 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002605 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $307.80 or 0.00801061 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.03 or 0.00093762 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.16 or 0.00042051 BTC.

API3 Profile

API3 is a coin. It launched on November 6th, 2020. API3’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,847,549 coins. API3’s official Twitter account is @API3DAO . The Reddit community for API3 is https://reddit.com/r/API3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for API3 is medium.com/api3 . API3’s official website is api3.org

According to CryptoCompare, “API3 is the native token of the API3 project. It gives its holders the right to take part in the governance of the API3 ecosystem through the API3 DAO. To generate shares in the API3 DAO, token holders have to stake the API3 tokens into the insurance pool, which also gives them access to weekly staking rewards. “

API3 Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as API3 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire API3 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy API3 using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for API3 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for API3 and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.