Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) Issues Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.02), Fidelity Earnings reports. Apollo Endosurgery had a negative net margin of 37.52% and a negative return on equity of 730.71%.

APEN traded up $0.45 on Wednesday, hitting $8.97. 37,250 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,423. Apollo Endosurgery has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $9.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.94, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a current ratio of 4.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.02. The company has a market capitalization of $242.55 million, a PE ratio of -12.69 and a beta of 2.18.

In other Apollo Endosurgery news, Director David Pacitti sold 18,742 shares of Apollo Endosurgery stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.87, for a total transaction of $128,757.54. Following the sale, the director now owns 18,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,635.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 26.20% of the company’s stock.

APEN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on shares of Apollo Endosurgery from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apollo Endosurgery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Apollo Endosurgery from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of medical devices. The company offers OverStitch and OverStitch Sx Endoscopic Suturing Systems that enable advanced endoscopic procedures by allowing physicians to place full thickness sutures and secure the approximation of tissue through a flexible endoscope.

