Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Sold by SOL Capital Management CO

SOL Capital Management CO lessened its stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 3.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 7,600 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $1,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 6,305 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 20.9% in the 2nd quarter. Minot Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,111 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,649,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,565,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. raised its stake in Applied Materials by 4.4% during the second quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 16,234 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,312,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the period. Finally, Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new stake in Applied Materials during the second quarter worth about $1,837,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.40% of the company’s stock.

In other Applied Materials news, CEO Gary E. Dickerson sold 102,912 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.28, for a total value of $14,436,495.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 51,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.16, for a total transaction of $7,250,160.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 313,171 shares of company stock valued at $43,761,015 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $142.16 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $129.93 billion, a PE ratio of 26.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.44. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $54.15 and a 1-year high of $146.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 3.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.85.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.40 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 22.35% and a return on equity of 45.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 6.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 26th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 25th. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 23.02%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AMAT. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $125.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. ICAP increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. DA Davidson increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $153.58.

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of materials engineering solutions used to produce new chip and advanced display. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment includes semiconductor capital equipment for deposition, etch, ion implantation, rapid thermal processing, chemical mechanical planarization, metrology and inspection, and wafer level packaging.

