Apria (APR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Apria (NYSE:APR) is set to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 5th. Analysts expect Apria to announce earnings of $0.37 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE APR opened at $28.58 on Wednesday. Apria has a 1-year low of $20.07 and a 1-year high of $34.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $28.31.

Get Apria alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on APR shares. began coverage on Apria in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Apria from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Apria from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Apria from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Apria in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.86.

In related news, major shareholder Blackstone Group Inc sold 5,175,000 shares of Apria stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total transaction of $131,341,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink

About Apria

Apria, Inc provides integrated home healthcare equipment and related services in the United States. The company offers home respiratory therapies, including the supply of stationary and portable home oxygen equipment, and non-invasive ventilators; obstructive sleep apnea therapy devices comprising continuous positive airway pressure and bi-level positive airway pressure devices, and patient support services; and negative pressure wound therapy products.

Recommended Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for Apria Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apria and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.