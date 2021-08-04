Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.67 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV) will post earnings per share of $0.67 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Aptiv’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.89 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.50. Aptiv posted earnings of ($1.10) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 160.9%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Aptiv will report full year earnings of $3.72 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.41 to $3.85. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $5.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.67 to $5.61. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Aptiv.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 3.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.68 earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Aptiv from $174.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. TheStreet lowered Aptiv from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Aptiv from $165.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Aptiv from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Aptiv from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $148.00.

Shares of Aptiv stock opened at $169.14 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $45.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 2.11. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $155.99. Aptiv has a one year low of $80.26 and a one year high of $169.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

In other Aptiv news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.90, for a total transaction of $914,727.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 359,693 shares in the company, valued at $56,435,831.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP William T. Presley sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.61, for a total value of $638,440.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 39,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,248,093.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,660 shares of company stock worth $2,470,867 in the last three months. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Aptiv by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,189 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,433,000 after acquiring an additional 12,705 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Aptiv by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 15,995 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in Aptiv by 128.9% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,385 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $310,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Aptiv by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,179 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Aptiv by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 19,376 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,656 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

