AQR Capital Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT)

AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 50,185 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $660,000. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Chatham Lodging Trust as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 173,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after purchasing an additional 1,759 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 70,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $957,000 after buying an additional 2,023 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 2,209 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 17.4% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 2,541 shares during the last quarter. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council boosted its stake in shares of Chatham Lodging Trust by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 81,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,075,000 after buying an additional 4,710 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CLDT opened at $11.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $557.16 million, a P/E ratio of -11.94 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a quick ratio of 3.51, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $12.84. Chatham Lodging Trust has a fifty-two week low of $5.16 and a fifty-two week high of $14.95.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.06. Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 6.36% and a negative net margin of 38.31%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Chatham Lodging Trust will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CLDT shares. Barclays raised their price target on Chatham Lodging Trust from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. B. Riley raised their price target on Chatham Lodging Trust from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Chatham Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $14.50 in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Chatham Lodging Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.38.

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. At September, 30, 2020, The company owns interests in 86 hotels totaling 12,040 rooms/suites, comprised of 40 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,092 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in the Innkeepers joint ventures that owns 46 hotels with an aggregate of 5,948 rooms/suites.

