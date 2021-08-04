AQR Capital Management LLC Has $701,000 Stock Holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT)

AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT) by 363.4% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 62,101 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 48,701 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Liberty Oilfield Services were worth $701,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Liberty Oilfield Services by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 876,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,893,000 after buying an additional 72,898 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,320,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,616,000 after acquiring an additional 144,011 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 63.0% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 6,604,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,566,000 after acquiring an additional 2,552,090 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Liberty Oilfield Services by 691.4% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 218,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,467,000 after acquiring an additional 190,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC bought a new position in Liberty Oilfield Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $374,000. Institutional investors own 58.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Oilfield Services alerts:

In related news, President Ron Gusek sold 30,000 shares of Liberty Oilfield Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.59, for a total value of $407,700.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 1,303,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,718,111.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Stock sold 43,000 shares of Liberty Oilfield Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total transaction of $440,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,163,727 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,928,201.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,532,216 shares of company stock worth $190,210,944 in the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LBRT. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.64 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from $17.00 to $15.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Bank of America raised shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $15.75 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Liberty Oilfield Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $17.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Liberty Oilfield Services in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.57.

NYSE:LBRT opened at $10.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -7.76 and a beta of 3.10. The business has a 50 day moving average of $13.88. Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.93 and a 12 month high of $17.78.

Liberty Oilfield Services Company Profile

Liberty Oilfield Services Inc provides hydraulic fracturing and wireline services, and related goods to onshore oil and natural gas exploration and production companies in North America. The company also offers hydraulic fracturing pressure pumping services, including pressure pumping and pumpdown perforating services; and operates two sand mines in the Permian Basin.

Recommended Story: What does an outperform rating mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Oilfield Services Inc. (NYSE:LBRT).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Oilfield Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Oilfield Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.