AQR Capital Management LLC Has $730,000 Holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA)

AQR Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDYA) by 20.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,066 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,893 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned about 0.09% of IDEAYA Biosciences worth $730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 59.2% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in IDEAYA Biosciences by 91.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 900,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,156,000 after acquiring an additional 429,166 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP acquired a new position in IDEAYA Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $6,814,000. Sphera Funds Management LTD. acquired a new position in IDEAYA Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $4,747,000. Finally, Ally Bridge Group NY LLC acquired a new position in IDEAYA Biosciences in the first quarter valued at about $705,000. 69.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on IDYA shares. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on IDEAYA Biosciences from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on IDEAYA Biosciences from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Roth Capital boosted their price target on IDEAYA Biosciences from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded IDEAYA Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.67.

Shares of IDEAYA Biosciences stock opened at $24.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $806.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.09 and a beta of 1.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.23. IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. has a one year low of $11.00 and a one year high of $26.00.

IDEAYA Biosciences (NASDAQ:IDYA) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $7.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.97 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

In other IDEAYA Biosciences news, SVP Michael P. Dillon sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.22, for a total transaction of $101,100.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 103,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,098,613.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Michael P. Dillon sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.15, for a total value of $251,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,107 shares of company stock worth $441,164 in the last quarter. 5.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

IDEAYA Biosciences, Inc, a synthetic lethality-focused precision medicine oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of targeted therapeutics for patient populations selected using molecular diagnostics. The company's product candidate is IDE196, a protein kinase C inhibitor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for genetically defined cancers having GNAQ or GNA11 gene mutations.

