AQR Capital Management LLC Has $761,000 Stake in Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG)

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) by 18.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,425 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,450 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Everbridge were worth $761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EVBG. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Everbridge in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,317,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its position in shares of Everbridge by 29.0% in the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 1,124,367 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $136,251,000 after acquiring an additional 252,568 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Everbridge by 779.0% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 268,102 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,488,000 after acquiring an additional 237,600 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Everbridge by 37.9% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 486,022 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,896,000 after acquiring an additional 133,667 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of Everbridge by 19.6% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 785,469 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $95,184,000 after acquiring an additional 128,914 shares during the last quarter.

Get Everbridge alerts:

EVBG has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on Everbridge from $165.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Everbridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on shares of Everbridge in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.88.

NASDAQ EVBG opened at $139.91 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.32, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. Everbridge, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.17 and a 1-year high of $178.98. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -54.65 and a beta of 0.74.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.29. Everbridge had a negative net margin of 30.50% and a negative return on equity of 13.18%. The company had revenue of $82.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Everbridge, Inc. will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Everbridge news, Director Bruns H. Grayson sold 723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.88, for a total transaction of $85,950.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,377,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Patrick Brickley sold 13,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.90, for a total transaction of $1,529,569.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 31,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,599,252. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 17,323 shares of company stock valued at $2,012,351. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Everbridge Company Profile

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organizations operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

Further Reading: What are popular range trading strategies?

Receive News & Ratings for Everbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.