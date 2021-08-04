AQR Capital Management LLC Has $784,000 Stock Position in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

AQR Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN) by 48.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,635 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,999 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AMN Healthcare Services in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp purchased a new position in AMN Healthcare Services in the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in AMN Healthcare Services in the first quarter valued at about $86,000. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in AMN Healthcare Services in the first quarter valued at about $108,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in AMN Healthcare Services by 58.2% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. 92.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AMN Healthcare Services alerts:

AMN opened at $103.31 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $95.91. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $49.87 and a 52-week high of $103.33. The company has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.55, a PEG ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.39.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $1.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.33. AMN Healthcare Services had a return on equity of 25.19% and a net margin of 4.78%. The firm had revenue of $885.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $810.32 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current year.

AMN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research note on Friday, April 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on AMN Healthcare Services from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Truist upped their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their price target on AMN Healthcare Services from $102.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. AMN Healthcare Services currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.00.

In other AMN Healthcare Services news, CFO Brian M. Scott sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $237,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 40,351 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,833,345. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Brian M. Scott sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.13, for a total value of $921,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 42,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,947,862.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 40,830 shares of company stock valued at $3,812,075. 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About AMN Healthcare Services

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. It offers travel nurse staffing under the American Mobile, Onward Healthcare, and O'Grady Peyton brands; rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption services under the NurseChoice and HealthSource Global Staffing brands; local or per diem staffing services under Nursefinders brand; and locum tenens staffing services under the Staff Care and Locum Leaders brands.

See Also: Roth IRA

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN).

Receive News & Ratings for AMN Healthcare Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMN Healthcare Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.