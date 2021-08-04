AQR Capital Management LLC Invests $746,000 in 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD)

AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 27,185 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock, valued at approximately $746,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DDD. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3D Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $85,463,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of 3D Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $14,343,000. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 161.8% during the 1st quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,143,547 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $58,819,000 after acquiring an additional 1,324,775 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of 3D Systems by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,469,273 shares of the 3D printing company’s stock valued at $561,677,000 after acquiring an additional 1,152,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coatue Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of 3D Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,372,000. 66.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get 3D Systems alerts:

Shares of DDD stock opened at $26.60 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $30.87. 3D Systems Co. has a 12 month low of $4.60 and a 12 month high of $56.50. The company has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.95 and a beta of 1.15.

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The 3D printing company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.15. 3D Systems had a negative return on equity of 4.51% and a negative net margin of 15.10%. The company had revenue of $146.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that 3D Systems Co. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Andrew Martin Johnson sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total transaction of $109,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 215,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,894,312.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Jeffrey A. Graves bought 4,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $24.71 per share, with a total value of $101,311.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 547,335 shares in the company, valued at $13,524,647.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,573 shares of company stock valued at $821,947 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

DDD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley raised their target price on 3D Systems from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Craig Hallum raised 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised 3D Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 21st. TheStreet raised 3D Systems from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of 3D Systems in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.57.

3D Systems Profile

3D Systems Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of comprehensive three-dimensional printing solutions. It offers a comprehensive range of 3D printers, materials, software, haptic design tools, 3D scanners, and virtual surgical simulators. The company was founded by Charles W. Hull in 1986 and is headquartered in Rock Hill, SC.

Read More: Quantitative Easing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for 3D Systems Co. (NYSE:DDD).

Receive News & Ratings for 3D Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 3D Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.