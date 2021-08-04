AQR Capital Management LLC Purchases 227 Shares of Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX)

AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Kirby Co. (NYSE:KEX) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,483 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kirby were worth $692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KEX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Kirby in the 4th quarter valued at $34,599,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Kirby by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,780,005 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $348,419,000 after purchasing an additional 376,614 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Kirby by 96.6% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 539,073 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $32,495,000 after purchasing an additional 264,837 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Kirby in the 1st quarter valued at $13,384,000. Finally, Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Kirby by 420.4% in the 1st quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 194,461 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $11,722,000 after acquiring an additional 157,092 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.05% of the company’s stock.

KEX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Kirby from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. G.Research cut Kirby from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Gabelli reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Kirby in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Kirby from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.33.

In related news, Director William M. Waterman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.11, for a total transaction of $1,652,750.00. Also, CEO David W. Grzebinski sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.59, for a total value of $208,770.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 63,836 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,442,347.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Kirby stock opened at $57.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.39. Kirby Co. has a 52 week low of $35.10 and a 52 week high of $70.60. The firm has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 61.04, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.02.

Kirby (NYSE:KEX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The shipping company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.05. Kirby had a return on equity of 1.83% and a net margin of 2.77%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kirby Co. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Kirby Company Profile

Kirby Corporation operates domestic tank barges in the United States. Its Marine Transportation segment provides marine transportation services and towing vessels transporting bulk liquid products, as well as operates tank barges throughout the Mississippi River System, on the Gulf Intracoastal Waterway, coastwise along three United States coasts, and in Alaska and Hawaii.

