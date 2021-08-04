AQR Capital Management LLC Sells 17,844 Shares of National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC)

AQR Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC) by 55.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,506 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,844 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in National Research were worth $679,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of National Research during the first quarter worth approximately $312,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Research by 33.6% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 47,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,233,000 after buying an additional 11,989 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Research by 1.9% during the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,398,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $159,150,000 after buying an additional 64,083 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of National Research during the first quarter worth approximately $1,163,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of National Research by 45.5% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after buying an additional 4,276 shares during the last quarter. 42.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get National Research alerts:

Shares of NRC stock opened at $53.51 on Wednesday. National Research Co. has a 12 month low of $42.41 and a 12 month high of $59.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.64 and a beta of 0.62. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

National Research (NASDAQ:NRC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $35.46 million during the quarter. National Research had a return on equity of 57.93% and a net margin of 25.75%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%.

In related news, major shareholder Amandla Mk Trust sold 5,638 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.98, for a total value of $281,787.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

National Research Company Profile

National Research Corporation provides analytics and insights that facilitate measurement and enhancement of the patient and employee experience in the United States and Canada. Its portfolio of subscription-based solutions provides actionable information and analysis to healthcare organizations across a range of mission-critical, constituent-related elements, including patient experience, service recovery, care transitions, health risk assessments, employee engagement, reputation management, and brand loyalty.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Research Co. (NASDAQ:NRC).

Receive News & Ratings for National Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.