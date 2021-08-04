AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $530,000.00

Wall Street brokerages predict that AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) will post sales of $530,000.00 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for AquaBounty Technologies’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $960,000.00 and the lowest is $100,000.00. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AquaBounty Technologies will report full year sales of $3.76 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.50 million to $5.01 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $7.20 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for AquaBounty Technologies.

Get AquaBounty Technologies alerts:

AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $0.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.48 million. AquaBounty Technologies had a negative net margin of 8,901.02% and a negative return on equity of 15.89%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of AquaBounty Technologies in a report on Friday, July 30th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of AquaBounty Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.00.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SNS Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of AquaBounty Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of AquaBounty Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. MTM Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AquaBounty Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. Blueshift Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AquaBounty Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Finally, PFG Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of AquaBounty Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Institutional investors own 53.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AQB traded down $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.53. 34,129 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 746,530. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.48. The firm has a market cap of $321.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.52 and a beta of 1.08. AquaBounty Technologies has a 1-year low of $2.39 and a 1-year high of $13.32. The company has a current ratio of 106.90, a quick ratio of 105.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

AquaBounty Technologies Company Profile

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on improving productivity in the commercial aquaculture industry in the United States and Canada. It offers AquAdvantage Salmon, a bioengineered Atlantic salmon for human consumption; and sells conventional Atlantic salmon, salmon eggs, fry, and byproducts.

Featured Story: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on AquaBounty Technologies (AQB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for AquaBounty Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AquaBounty Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.