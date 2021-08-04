Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) Price Target Increased to $19.50 by Analysts at JMP Securities

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) had its price objective hoisted by JMP Securities from $18.00 to $19.50 in a research note published on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a market outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arbor Realty Trust from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $16.50 to $18.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Arbor Realty Trust from $17.50 to $20.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.70.

NYSE ABR opened at $17.87 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 22.03, a current ratio of 25.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $18.16. Arbor Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $10.44 and a 1 year high of $19.49.

Arbor Realty Trust (NYSE:ABR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $58.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.27 million. Arbor Realty Trust had a net margin of 89.91% and a return on equity of 18.75%. Arbor Realty Trust’s quarterly revenue was up 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.45 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Arbor Realty Trust will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a $0.35 dividend. This is a boost from Arbor Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.83%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ABR. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 129,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,681,000 after buying an additional 2,057 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Arbor Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at $201,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 66,369 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $941,000 after buying an additional 6,165 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 67,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $951,000 after buying an additional 4,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Arbor Realty Trust by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 755,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,719,000 after buying an additional 75,675 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.23% of the company’s stock.

Arbor Realty Trust, Inc invests in a diversified portfolio of structured finance assets in the multifamily, single-family rental, and commercial real estate markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Structured Business and Agency Business. It primarily invests in real estate-related bridge and mezzanine loans, including junior participating interests in first mortgages, and preferred and direct equity, as well as real estate-related joint ventures, real estate-related notes, and various mortgage-related securities.

