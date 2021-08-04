ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) Shares Gap Up to $59.11

ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $59.11, but opened at $60.98. ArcBest shares last traded at $61.06, with a volume of 612 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ARCB. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of ArcBest from $60.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ArcBest from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of ArcBest in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of ArcBest from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on shares of ArcBest from $55.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.91.

The stock has a market cap of $1.64 billion, a PE ratio of 18.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $61.59.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $949.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.98 million. ArcBest had a net margin of 3.02% and a return on equity of 12.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ArcBest Co. will post 5.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. ArcBest’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 9.91%.

In related news, COO James A. Ingram sold 7,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.88, for a total value of $637,625.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 40,300 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,581,864. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Daniel E. Loe sold 8,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.92, for a total transaction of $703,680.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 37,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,035,713.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 103,536 shares of company stock valued at $8,571,704 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARCB. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in ArcBest by 527.7% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 661,076 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $46,520,000 after purchasing an additional 555,764 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in ArcBest by 106.0% during the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 499,862 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,175,000 after purchasing an additional 257,253 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in ArcBest by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,154,735 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $292,368,000 after purchasing an additional 183,386 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in ArcBest by 408.2% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 146,587 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $10,316,000 after purchasing an additional 117,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in ArcBest by 159.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 185,504 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $7,915,000 after purchasing an additional 113,970 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

About ArcBest

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation and integrated logistics services. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

