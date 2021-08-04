ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Receives Overweight Rating from Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley restated their overweight rating on shares of ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on MT. TheStreet raised shares of ArcelorMittal from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Monday, June 7th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup reissued a buy rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. ArcelorMittal presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.38.

NYSE:MT opened at $34.91 on Tuesday. ArcelorMittal has a 1-year low of $11.24 and a 1-year high of $35.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.65, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.76. ArcelorMittal had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 15.22%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ArcelorMittal will post 10.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. ArcelorMittal’s payout ratio is -32.47%.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,138,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. purchased a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $3,889,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 51.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 114,148 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,330,000 after purchasing an additional 39,025 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,085,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of ArcelorMittal by 256.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 131,467 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,835,000 after purchasing an additional 94,562 shares during the last quarter. 5.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

