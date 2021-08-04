ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by investment analysts at Barclays in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on MT. TheStreet raised shares of ArcelorMittal from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Friday, May 7th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of ArcelorMittal from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of ArcelorMittal in a report on Thursday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $31.38.

Shares of MT opened at $34.91 on Monday. ArcelorMittal has a fifty-two week low of $11.24 and a fifty-two week high of $35.45. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.67. The stock has a market cap of $35.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.28.

ArcelorMittal (NYSE:MT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.70 by $0.76. ArcelorMittal had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 15.22%. As a group, research analysts predict that ArcelorMittal will post 10.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MT. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ArcelorMittal in the 1st quarter worth $28,587,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of ArcelorMittal by 67.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,247,638 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,393,000 after acquiring an additional 500,924 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal in the 1st quarter valued at about $11,631,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ArcelorMittal by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,013,192 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,555,000 after purchasing an additional 364,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, swisspartners Advisors Ltd purchased a new position in shares of ArcelorMittal in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,000,000. Institutional investors own 5.55% of the company’s stock.

ArcelorMittal Company Profile

ArcelorMittal, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates steel manufacturing and mining facilities in Europe, North and South America, Asia, and Africa. The company's principal steel products include semi-finished flat products, such as slabs; finished flat products comprising plates, hot- and cold-rolled coils and sheets, hot-dipped and electro-galvanized coils and sheets, tinplate, and color coated coils and sheets; semi-finished long products, such as blooms and billets; finished long products, including bars, wire-rods, structural sections, rails, sheet piles, and wire-products; and seamless and welded pipes and tubes.

