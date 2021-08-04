Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) Shares Sold by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC reduced its position in shares of Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) by 46.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,381 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 16,595 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Arch Resources were worth $806,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ARCH. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Arch Resources by 48.3% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,215,946 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $53,223,000 after buying an additional 396,151 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arch Resources by 47.6% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 621,397 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $25,850,000 after buying an additional 200,461 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of Arch Resources by 88.7% in the first quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 272,853 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,351,000 after buying an additional 128,289 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Arch Resources by 228.3% in the first quarter. Magnolia Group LLC now owns 154,316 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $6,420,000 after buying an additional 107,316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in shares of Arch Resources by 128.9% in the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 184,500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $7,675,000 after buying an additional 103,900 shares during the last quarter.

Several research firms have weighed in on ARCH. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Arch Resources from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Arch Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Arch Resources from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.25.

ARCH stock opened at $66.39 on Wednesday. Arch Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $27.86 and a 1-year high of $69.28. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.01 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.94.

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The energy company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.54. Arch Resources had a negative net margin of 16.00% and a negative return on equity of 12.19%. The company had revenue of $450.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $370.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($3.26) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Arch Resources, Inc. will post 8.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arch Resources, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2020, the company operated seven active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 1,060 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,095 acres of coal land in Virginia; 306,253 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,470 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 234,437 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,047 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 403 acres of coal land in Montana; 358 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,146 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

