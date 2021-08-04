Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Shares Purchased by New Mexico Educational Retirement Board

New Mexico Educational Retirement Board lifted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 37,253 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $2,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ADM. Cetera Investment Advisers purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 4th quarter worth approximately $398,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 82.5% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 167,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,442,000 after buying an additional 75,719 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 7,299.1% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 161,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,131,000 after buying an additional 159,120 shares during the period. 77.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

ADM stock opened at $59.79 on Wednesday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a one year low of $42.47 and a one year high of $69.30. The firm has a market cap of $33.40 billion, a PE ratio of 12.31, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $62.07.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $1.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $22.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.30 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 13.30%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.85 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 40.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, CEO Juan R. Luciano bought 16,790 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $59.54 per share, for a total transaction of $999,676.60. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 483,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,817,002.76. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ADM shares. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. They issued a “hold” rating and a $55.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $53.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $53.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Archer-Daniels-Midland presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.09.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Profile

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, and barley.

Featured Article: How are the companies in the S&P 500 selected?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.