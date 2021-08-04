Archford Capital Strategies LLC Invests $1.84 Million in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 55,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,842,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FNDF. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 569,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,949,000 after acquiring an additional 19,590 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 13.1% during the first quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 1,600,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,367,000 after purchasing an additional 185,110 shares during the last quarter. Treybourne Wealth Planners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 35.3% in the 1st quarter. Treybourne Wealth Planners Inc. now owns 455,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,606,000 after buying an additional 118,656 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 15.3% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 382,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,187,000 after buying an additional 50,644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 42.7% during the 1st quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 377,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,116,000 after buying an additional 112,928 shares in the last quarter.

FNDF traded down $0.16 on Wednesday, hitting $33.29. The company had a trading volume of 55,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 752,340. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 12-month low of $23.68 and a 12-month high of $34.94. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.62.

