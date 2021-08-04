Archford Capital Strategies LLC Lowers Stock Position in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC reduced its stake in Paylocity Holding Co. (NASDAQ:PCTY) by 0.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 27,592 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 242 shares during the period. Paylocity comprises about 1.3% of Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Paylocity were worth $5,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Comerica Bank raised its stake in Paylocity by 2.6% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 72,133 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $14,094,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC raised its stake in Paylocity by 190.8% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 21,136 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,801,000 after purchasing an additional 13,869 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Paylocity by 18.3% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 49,188 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,845,000 after purchasing an additional 7,598 shares in the last quarter. Paradiem LLC raised its stake in Paylocity by 24.1% in the first quarter. Paradiem LLC now owns 15,054 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,668,000 after purchasing an additional 2,924 shares in the last quarter. Finally, British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in Paylocity by 14.5% in the first quarter. British Airways Pensions Investment Management Ltd now owns 45,122 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $8,114,000 after purchasing an additional 5,724 shares in the last quarter. 68.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:PCTY traded up $9.98 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $213.43. The company had a trading volume of 10,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 166,919. The firm has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 188.03 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $187.47. Paylocity Holding Co. has a 52 week low of $124.75 and a 52 week high of $218.34.

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $186.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $185.25 million. Paylocity had a net margin of 10.67% and a return on equity of 15.28%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.83 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Paylocity Holding Co. will post 0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on PCTY shares. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Paylocity from $205.00 to $184.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $200.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp decreased their price target on shares of Paylocity from $230.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Paylocity from $240.00 to $205.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $203.71 price target (up from $194.00) on shares of Paylocity in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $199.79.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based payroll and human capital management software solutions for medium-sized organizations in the United States. The company offers Payroll module that enables clients to automate key payroll processes and manage compliance; Core HR module, which provides a set of HR capabilities enabling clients to manage HR data; and Talent module that enable clients to manage their talent throughout employees' tenures, starting at recruiting and carrying through onboarding, learning, and performance management.

