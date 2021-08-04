Archford Capital Strategies LLC Purchases 364 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 13,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,639,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Betterment LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 15.6% in the first quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 8,170,086 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $948,138,000 after buying an additional 1,104,409 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 22.9% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,921,876 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $919,334,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477,218 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Creative Planning now owns 6,936,138 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $804,939,000 after acquiring an additional 133,862 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,236,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $723,688,000 after acquiring an additional 34,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,673,119 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $426,265,000 after acquiring an additional 352,355 shares in the last quarter.

iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $117.62. The stock had a trading volume of 31,761 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,281,449. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $117.38. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $114.91 and a 52-week high of $118.04.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

