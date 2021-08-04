Archford Capital Strategies LLC Sells 1,170 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK)

Archford Capital Strategies LLC reduced its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 9.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,226 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,170 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF makes up about 0.8% of Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Archford Capital Strategies LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $3,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Tectonic Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 494.3% in the 2nd quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the period. TIAA FSB increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 324,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,023,000 after acquiring an additional 23,855 shares during the period. SOL Capital Management CO increased its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. SOL Capital Management CO now owns 1,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Madison Wealth Partners Inc acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $228,000.

NYSEARCA VBK traded down $0.49 on Wednesday, hitting $285.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 210,522. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $204.32 and a 1-year high of $304.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $283.40.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

