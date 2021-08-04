Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) Stock Price Down 11.9%

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) fell 11.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $49.51 and last traded at $51.30. 11,626 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 395,348 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.25.

Several brokerages have commented on ARCT. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 price objective for the company. Barclays cut shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $71.00 target price for the company. B. Riley reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 target price (down from $35.00) on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.38.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.53 and a beta of 2.80. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.78. The company has a current ratio of 8.81, a quick ratio of 8.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.25) by ($0.90). The company had revenue of $2.13 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.94 million. Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 43.01% and a negative net margin of 1,316.15%. As a group, analysts forecast that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. will post -6.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of ARCT. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth $53,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics by 26.6% in the 1st quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,578 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives acquired a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $68,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 276.6% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,770 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth $116,000. 71.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, an RNA medicines company, focuses on the treatment of liver and respiratory care diseases. Its preclinical drug discovery and development programs include LUNAR-OTC development program for ornithine transcarbamylase (OTC) deficiency; and LUNAR-CF program for cystic fibrosis lung disease caused by mutations in cystic fibrosis transmembrane conductance regulator (CFTR) gene.

