Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) Price Target Increased to $80.00 by Analysts at Royal Bank of Canada

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) had its price objective hoisted by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $71.00 to $80.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the asset manager’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 9.92% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ares Management from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Ares Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $68.00 in a report on Monday, June 7th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Ares Management from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Ares Management from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.29.

Shares of Ares Management stock opened at $72.78 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14. The company has a market capitalization of $19.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.44 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.92. Ares Management has a 52 week low of $38.25 and a 52 week high of $72.81.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.14. Ares Management had a return on equity of 18.09% and a net margin of 10.54%. On average, equities analysts predict that Ares Management will post 2.39 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Michael R. Mcferran sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total value of $5,523,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 126,787 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.62, for a total value of $6,925,105.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 49.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Ares Management by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,984,527 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $279,283,000 after purchasing an additional 66,543 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Ares Management by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 3,707,398 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $207,726,000 after acquiring an additional 22,020 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Ares Management by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,832,015 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $158,678,000 after acquiring an additional 367,410 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Ares Management by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,332,910 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $148,350,000 after acquiring an additional 139,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Ares Management by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,198,964 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $123,207,000 after acquiring an additional 33,229 shares during the last quarter. 43.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

