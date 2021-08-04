Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $79.00 price objective on the asset manager’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Ares Management, L.P. is a global alternative asset manager. It manages four investment groups that invest in the tradable credit, direct lending, and private equity and real estate markets. The company’s Tradable Credit Group segment manages various types of investment funds, such as commingled and separately managed accounts. Its Direct Lending Group segment provides financing solutions to small-to-medium sized companies. The company’s Private Equity Group segment focuses on majority or shared-control investments primarily in under-capitalized companies. Its Real Estate Group segment invests in new developments and the repositioning of assets; and originates and invests in a range of self-originated financing opportunities for middle-market owners and operators of commercial real estate. Ares Management, L.P. is headquartered in Los Angeles. “

Get Ares Management alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on ARES. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Ares Management from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays increased their price target on Ares Management from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded Ares Management from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the stock from $63.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Ares Management from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Ares Management currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $65.29.

Ares Management stock opened at $72.78 on Tuesday. Ares Management has a 12-month low of $38.25 and a 12-month high of $72.81. The stock has a market cap of $19.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.83 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $61.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The asset manager reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.14. Ares Management had a net margin of 10.54% and a return on equity of 18.09%. As a group, analysts predict that Ares Management will post 2.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Ares Management’s payout ratio is 101.08%.

In related news, insider R. Kipp Deveer sold 126,787 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.62, for a total value of $6,925,105.94. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael R. Mcferran sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total transaction of $5,523,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 49.34% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ARES. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Ares Management in the 4th quarter valued at about $47,541,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Ares Management by 6,134.4% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 968,768 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $54,280,000 after purchasing an additional 953,229 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Ares Management by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,832,015 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $158,678,000 after purchasing an additional 367,410 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in Ares Management in the 1st quarter worth about $14,924,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Ares Management by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,109,273 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $62,153,000 after purchasing an additional 230,186 shares during the period. 43.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Ares Management

Ares Management Corp. is engaged in providing investment management and consultancy services. It operates through the following segments: Credit Group, Private Equity Group and Real Estate Group. The Credit Group segment offers credit strategies across the liquid and illiquid spectrum, including syndicated bank loans, high yield bonds, credit opportunities, special situations, asset-backed investments and U.S.

Recommended Story: Strangles

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ares Management (ARES)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ares Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ares Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.