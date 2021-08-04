ArGoApp Trading 64.3% Higher This Week (ARGO)

ArGoApp (CURRENCY:ARGO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 4th. One ArGoApp coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.34 or 0.00000963 BTC on exchanges. ArGoApp has a total market cap of $3.05 million and $226,445.00 worth of ArGoApp was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, ArGoApp has traded 64.3% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get ArGoApp alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002513 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001841 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.09 or 0.00047968 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.86 or 0.00100184 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $56.57 or 0.00142167 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39,939.07 or 1.00373457 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002713 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $338.68 or 0.00851167 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ArGoApp Coin Profile

ArGoApp’s total supply is 65,541,667 coins and its circulating supply is 8,895,833 coins. ArGoApp’s official Twitter account is @argoapplive

ArGoApp Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ArGoApp directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ArGoApp should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ArGoApp using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ArGoApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ArGoApp and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.