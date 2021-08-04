Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) CEO Jayshree Ullal Sells 2,375 Shares

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 2,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.05, for a total transaction of $897,868.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $375,025.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Jayshree Ullal also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, July 6th, Jayshree Ullal sold 1,375 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.93, for a total transaction of $511,403.75.
- On Thursday, July 1st, Jayshree Ullal sold 2,375 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.08, for a total transaction of $864,690.00.
- On Monday, June 7th, Jayshree Ullal sold 1,375 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.52, for a total transaction of $481,965.00.
- On Tuesday, June 1st, Jayshree Ullal sold 2,375 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.38, for a total transaction of $798,902.50.
- On Friday, May 21st, Jayshree Ullal sold 1,670 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.28, for a total transaction of $556,577.60.
- On Thursday, May 6th, Jayshree Ullal sold 1,375 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.96, for a total transaction of $442,695.00.
NYSE:ANET traded up $2.95 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $382.12. The company had a trading volume of 472,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 500,883. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $192.96 and a 52 week high of $384.00. The stock has a market cap of $29.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $363.81.
Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,376 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 108 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Colony Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Colony Capital Inc. now owns 4,249 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 290 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garrison Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 6,106 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.58% of the company’s stock.
Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $385.00 to $433.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $362.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $330.00 to $379.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Arista Networks has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $381.33.
Arista Networks Company Profile
Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.
Featured Story: What is the Rule of 72?
Receive News & Ratings for Arista Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arista Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.