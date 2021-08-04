Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) CEO Jayshree Ullal Sells 2,375 Shares

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 2,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $378.05, for a total transaction of $897,868.75. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $375,025.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Jayshree Ullal also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, July 6th, Jayshree Ullal sold 1,375 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $371.93, for a total transaction of $511,403.75.

On Thursday, July 1st, Jayshree Ullal sold 2,375 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.08, for a total transaction of $864,690.00.

On Monday, June 7th, Jayshree Ullal sold 1,375 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.52, for a total transaction of $481,965.00.

On Tuesday, June 1st, Jayshree Ullal sold 2,375 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.38, for a total transaction of $798,902.50.

On Friday, May 21st, Jayshree Ullal sold 1,670 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.28, for a total transaction of $556,577.60.

On Thursday, May 6th, Jayshree Ullal sold 1,375 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.96, for a total transaction of $442,695.00.

NYSE:ANET traded up $2.95 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $382.12. The company had a trading volume of 472,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 500,883. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $192.96 and a 52 week high of $384.00. The stock has a market cap of $29.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.15. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $363.81.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $707.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.89 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 27.72% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The company’s revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 8.76 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,376 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $499,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 40.3% during the 2nd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 108 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Colony Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Colony Capital Inc. now owns 4,249 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 290 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Garrison Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 6,106 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after buying an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.58% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $340.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $385.00 to $433.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $362.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $330.00 to $379.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Arista Networks has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $381.33.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

