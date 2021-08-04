Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) Price Target Raised to $430.00 at KeyCorp

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) had its price target upped by KeyCorp from $424.00 to $430.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the technology company’s stock.

ANET has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Arista Networks from $359.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $330.00 to $378.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $370.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $345.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Arista Networks from $340.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arista Networks currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $378.40.

NYSE ANET opened at $379.17 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $28.92 billion, a PE ratio of 42.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.15. Arista Networks has a one year low of $192.96 and a one year high of $383.55. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $363.81.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported $2.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.54 by $0.18. Arista Networks had a return on equity of 21.58% and a net margin of 27.72%. The business had revenue of $707.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $688.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.11 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arista Networks will post 8.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Kenneth Duda sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.64, for a total transaction of $3,176,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,811 shares in the company, valued at $3,434,006.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles H. Giancarlo sold 1,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.40, for a total value of $618,381.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,365,807. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 85,857 shares of company stock valued at $29,709,596. 22.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its stake in Arista Networks by 2.2% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,376 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $499,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Colony Capital Inc. grew its stake in Arista Networks by 0.8% in the first quarter. Colony Capital Inc. now owns 4,249 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,283,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in Arista Networks by 13.3% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 290 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Garrison Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Arista Networks by 0.6% in the first quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 6,106 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in Arista Networks by 4.1% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,020 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. 61.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

