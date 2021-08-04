Aritzia Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Aritzia Inc. (OTCMKTS:ATZAF) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.93.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ATZAF. TD Securities raised their target price on Aritzia from C$36.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Aritzia from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. CIBC increased their price target on Aritzia from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Aritzia from $35.17 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Aritzia from C$36.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

Aritzia stock traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.37. 1,974 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,874. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.83. Aritzia has a 12-month low of $12.46 and a 12-month high of $30.60.

Aritzia Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and sells apparels and accessories for women in North America. It offers sweatshirts, leggings, blouses, pants, dresses, T-shirts, bodysuits, shorts, skirts, jackets and coats, sweaters, and denims; and accessories, including bralettes and sports bras, hats, bags and pouches, shoes and sneakers, socks and tights, belts, scarves, iPhone cases, and gloves and mittens.

