Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.18 EPS

Armada Hoffler Properties (NYSE:AHH) announced its earnings results on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.18), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Armada Hoffler Properties had a return on equity of 5.80% and a net margin of 9.04%.

Shares of NYSE AHH traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.77. 1,932 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 229,835. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.29 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 14.55 and a quick ratio of 14.54. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $13.41. Armada Hoffler Properties has a twelve month low of $8.20 and a twelve month high of $14.38.

Several brokerages have recently commented on AHH. Zacks Investment Research cut Armada Hoffler Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Armada Hoffler Properties in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson raised Armada Hoffler Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th.

Armada Hoffler Properties, Inc (NYSE: AHH) is a vertically-integrated, self-managed real estate investment trust ("REIT") with four decades of experience developing, building, acquiring, and managing high-quality, institutional-grade office, retail, and multifamily properties located primarily in the Mid-Atlantic and Southeastern United States.

