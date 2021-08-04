Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Artis Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:ARESF) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $11.95.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$11.50 to C$12.25 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$11.75 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. CIBC lifted their target price on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.00 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from C$12.50 to C$13.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Artis Real Estate Investment Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th.

OTCMKTS:ARESF traded down $0.21 on Wednesday, reaching $9.25. 3,165 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,278. Artis Real Estate Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $5.78 and a 12 month high of $9.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.30.

Artis is a diversified Canadian real estate investment trust investing in industrial and office properties in Canada and the United States. Since 2004, Artis has executed an aggressive but disciplined growth strategy, building a portfolio of commercial properties in select markets in Canada and the United States.

