Arweave Trading Up 9.5% Over Last 7 Days (AR)

Arweave (CURRENCY:AR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 3rd. One Arweave coin can now be bought for $11.20 or 0.00029556 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Arweave has a total market cap of $373.91 million and $13.42 million worth of Arweave was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Arweave has traded 9.5% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Arweave alerts:

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.05 or 0.00029164 BTC.

Paxos Standard (PAX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002640 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0089 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Project Pai (PAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000043 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 12.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0542 or 0.00000143 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000044 BTC.

HitChain (HIT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Origin Sport (ORS) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Arweave Coin Profile

Arweave (AR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 30th, 2017. Arweave’s total supply is 63,190,435 coins and its circulating supply is 33,394,701 coins. Arweave’s official message board is medium.com/@arweave . Arweave’s official website is www.arweave.org . Arweave’s official Twitter account is @cappasity and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Arweave is a new type of storage that backs data with sustainable and perpetual endowments, allowing users and developers to truly store data forever – for the very first time. As a collectively owned hard drive that never forgets, Arweave allows users to remember and preserve valuable information, apps, and history indefinitely. By preserving history, it prevents others from rewriting it. “

Arweave Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arweave directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arweave should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arweave using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Arweave Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Arweave and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.