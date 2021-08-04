ASGN Incorporated Forecasted to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.44 Per Share (NYSE:ASGN)

ASGN Incorporated (NYSE:ASGN) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of ASGN in a research report issued on Thursday, July 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Thind forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings of $1.44 per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for ASGN’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.43 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.22 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.48 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.59 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.19 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.90 EPS.

ASGN (NYSE:ASGN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.05. ASGN had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 16.66%.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on ASGN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of ASGN from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of ASGN from $89.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Truist raised their target price on shares of ASGN from $108.00 to $122.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

Shares of ASGN stock opened at $102.69 on Monday. ASGN has a twelve month low of $61.70 and a twelve month high of $110.52. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $98.24. The firm has a market cap of $5.46 billion, a PE ratio of 24.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 2.19.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ASGN. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of ASGN by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 736,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,336,000 after purchasing an additional 26,260 shares during the last quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ASGN by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 249,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,831,000 after purchasing an additional 25,405 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of ASGN by 153.2% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,578 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 10,637 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH grew its holdings in shares of ASGN by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 121,930 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $11,637,000 after purchasing an additional 8,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group grew its holdings in shares of ASGN by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 659,207 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,915,000 after purchasing an additional 7,707 shares during the last quarter. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ASGN Incorporated provides professional staffing and IT solutions in the technology, digital, creative, engineering and life sciences fields across commercial and government sectors in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Apex, Oxford, and ECS. The Apex segment offers technology, digital, creative, scientific, engineering staffing, and consulting services to Fortune 1000 and mid-market commercial clients.

