Ashland Global Holdings Inc. to Post FY2021 Earnings of $4.73 Per Share, Seaport Res Ptn Forecasts (NYSE:ASH)

Ashland Global Holdings Inc. (NYSE:ASH) – Equities research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Ashland Global in a report released on Wednesday, July 28th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Harrison now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $4.73 for the year, down from their prior estimate of $4.95. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Ashland Global’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.51 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.52 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.66 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.64 EPS.

Ashland Global (NYSE:ASH) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.07). Ashland Global had a net margin of 7.60% and a return on equity of 7.72%. The business had revenue of $637.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $635.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.84 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Ashland Global from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ashland Global from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Ashland Global in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $118.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ashland Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Ashland Global from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.63.

ASH stock opened at $83.41 on Monday. Ashland Global has a twelve month low of $66.95 and a twelve month high of $95.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.47 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.05.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new position in shares of Ashland Global in the first quarter worth $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in Ashland Global by 84.1% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 427 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in Ashland Global by 232.9% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Ashland Global by 7,390.0% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ashland Global during the first quarter worth about $70,000. 97.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Ashland Global news, insider Eric N. Boni sold 2,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.88, for a total value of $228,034.52. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,231 shares in the company, valued at $1,429,886.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.08% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.44%. This is an increase from Ashland Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Ashland Global’s payout ratio is presently 42.86%.

About Ashland Global

Ashland Global Holdings Inc provides specialty chemical solutions worldwide. The company's Specialty Ingredients segment offers products, technologies, and resources for solving formulation and product-performance challenges. It provides solutions using natural, synthetic, and semisynthetic polymers derived from cellulose ethers, vinyl pyrrolidones, acrylic polymers, polyester and polyurethane-based adhesives, and plant and seed extracts.

