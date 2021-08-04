Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Assembly Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,200,000 shares, a decline of 12.1% from the June 30th total of 4,780,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,190,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.5 days. Approximately 11.5% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Assembly Biosciences by 74.1% in the first quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,431,120 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,583,000 after buying an additional 609,234 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Assembly Biosciences by 55.6% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,068,526 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,917,000 after purchasing an additional 381,709 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in Assembly Biosciences during the first quarter worth approximately $79,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Assembly Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,085,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Assembly Biosciences by 45.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 657,096 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,022,000 after purchasing an additional 206,247 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ASMB opened at $3.66 on Wednesday. Assembly Biosciences has a 52 week low of $3.32 and a 52 week high of $23.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.98 million, a P/E ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 0.32. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3.81.

Assembly Biosciences (NASDAQ:ASMB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.69) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.10. Assembly Biosciences had a negative return on equity of 24.46% and a negative net margin of 78.57%. On average, research analysts predict that Assembly Biosciences will post -2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Assembly Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. SVB Leerink dropped their price target on Assembly Biosciences from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Assembly Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.25.

About Assembly Biosciences

Assembly Biosciences, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company in the United States. The company develops oral therapeutic candidates for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection. Its product candidates include Vebicorvir to treat patients with chronic HBV infection; ABI-H2158, which is in Phase II clinical study for chronic HBV infection; ABI-H3733 that has completed Phase Ia clinical study for the treatment of HBV.

