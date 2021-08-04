AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. provides wealth management and technology solutions to financial advisers and their clients. AssetMark Financial Holdings Inc. is based in Concord, California. “

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet raised AssetMark Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Raymond James increased their price objective on AssetMark Financial from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. AssetMark Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.60.

Shares of AssetMark Financial stock traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $25.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 367 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,478. AssetMark Financial has a twelve month low of $20.88 and a twelve month high of $27.87. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.78. The company has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of -1,251.87 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a current ratio of 4.05.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. AssetMark Financial had a positive return on equity of 3.51% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. Equities analysts predict that AssetMark Financial will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other AssetMark Financial news, EVP Ted F. Angus sold 9,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total transaction of $225,820.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 69,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,606,371.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Gary G. Zyla sold 65,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.74, for a total value of $1,608,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 66,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,645,135.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 77,414 shares of company stock valued at $1,905,140 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in AssetMark Financial during the first quarter valued at about $230,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new stake in AssetMark Financial during the first quarter valued at about $235,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in AssetMark Financial by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 443 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in AssetMark Financial during the fourth quarter valued at about $342,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in AssetMark Financial by 11.8% during the second quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 13,975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 1,475 shares during the period. 23.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions in the United States. The company offers an open-architecture product platform, as well as client advice, asset allocation options, practice management, support services, and technology to the financial adviser channel.

