Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:ARZGY) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

ARZGY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a report on Monday, July 19th. AlphaValue raised Assicurazioni Generali to a “reduce” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Assicurazioni Generali from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “underweight” rating on shares of Assicurazioni Generali in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th.

Shares of ARZGY stock traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $9.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,975. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.13. Assicurazioni Generali has a 12 month low of $6.55 and a 12 month high of $11.25.

Assicurazioni Generali S.p.A. provides various insurance solutions. The company operates through four segments: Life; Non-Life; Asset Management; and Holding and Other Business. It offers saving and protection insurance products for individuals and family; unit linked products with investment purposes; and motor, liability, casualty, accident, health, and commercial and industrial risks insurance products.

