Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.50 EPS

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) posted its earnings results on Monday. The financial services provider reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.50, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Assurant had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 8.78%.

Shares of NYSE:AIZ traded down $2.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $155.62. The stock had a trading volume of 452,953 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,558. The stock has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.92, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $157.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Assurant has a 1 year low of $112.41 and a 1 year high of $163.84.

Get Assurant alerts:

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.70%. Assurant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.59%.

Assurant announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Thursday, May 13th that permits the company to repurchase $900.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 9.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Robert Lonergan sold 721 shares of Assurant stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.93, for a total transaction of $117,472.53. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,875,062.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Gene Mergelmeyer sold 40,647 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.38, for a total value of $6,478,318.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 49,071 shares of company stock worth $7,836,360. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on AIZ. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Assurant from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Truist Securities raised their price target on Assurant from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Bank of America started coverage on Assurant in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $207.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial raised their price target on Assurant from $170.00 to $185.00 in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Assurant in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $152.41 price objective on the stock.

Assurant Company Profile

Assurant, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides lifestyle and housing solutions that support, protect, and connect consumer purchases in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Lifestyle, Global Housing, and Global Preneed.

Featured Article: What is FinTech?

Receive News & Ratings for Assurant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assurant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.