Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.88 EPS

Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $3.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.08 by $0.88, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $853.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $727.41 million. Atkore had a return on equity of 67.44% and a net margin of 14.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 121.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 EPS.

NYSE ATKR opened at $83.93 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.15 and a beta of 2.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $72.76. Atkore has a fifty-two week low of $20.42 and a fifty-two week high of $90.08.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Atkore from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

In related news, Director A Mark Zeffiro sold 10,000 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.69, for a total transaction of $856,900.00. Also, Director Wilbert W. James, Jr. sold 4,126 shares of Atkore stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.74, for a total value of $320,755.24. 1.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Atkore, Inc engages in the manufacture of electrical raceway products. It operates through the Electrical Raceway; and Mechanical Products and Solutions (MP&S) segments. The Electrical Raceway segment manufactures products that deploy, isolate, and protect a structure’s electrical circuitry from the power source to the final outlet.

