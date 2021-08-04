Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.30 EPS

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) released its earnings results on Monday. The utilities provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.30), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a return on equity of 1.93% and a net margin of 3.21%.

Shares of AY traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.54. The stock had a trading volume of 2,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 449,059. The company has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 117.12 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.82. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a 52 week low of $26.31 and a 52 week high of $48.49.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.35%. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1,433.33%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on AY shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Tudor Pickering started coverage on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.80.

About Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Plc engages in the ownership, management, and acquisition of renewable energy. It specializes in the following businesses: Renewable Energy; Natural Gas; Electrical Transmission; and Water. The Renewable Energy business includes production of electricity from solar power and wind plants.

